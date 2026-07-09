AstraZeneca: CARDIO-TTRansform Phase III Trial For Wainua Fails To Meet Primary Efficacy Endpoint

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) said the CARDIO-TTRansform Phase III trial for AstraZeneca and Ionis' Wainua in patients with transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of the composite outcome of cardiovascular mortality and recurrent CV clinical events up to 140 weeks compared with placebo. AstraZeneca and Ionis will analyse the full data set to further understand the results.

Sharon Barr, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: "Although the trial did not meet its primary objective, we believe the results support greater scientific understanding of treatment approaches for the hundreds of thousands of patients worldwide suffering from this progressive and often fatal condition."

At last close, AstraZeneca shares were trading at 14,240.00 pence, down 0.86%.

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