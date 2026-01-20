AstraZeneca Aktie
WKN: 886715 / ISIN: US0463531089
|
20.01.2026 08:29:21
AstraZeneca Expects Ordinary Shares, Debt Securities To Commence Trading On NYSE From Feb. 2
(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) issued notice of the voluntary withdrawal from listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market of its American Depositary Shares, or the ADSs and debt securities issued by the company or its subsidiary AstraZeneca Finance LLC. The listing of the ADSs and the debt securities on Nasdaq is expected to cease on 30 January 2026 and the ordinary shares and debt securities are expected to commence trading on the NYSE from 2 February 2026. The ordinary shares will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol AZN.
The company noted that, following implementation of the Harmonised Listing Structure, shareholders will be able to trade their interests in the ordinary shares across the London Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stockholm and the NYSE.
