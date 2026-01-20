AstraZeneca Aktie

AstraZeneca für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 886715 / ISIN: US0463531089

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.01.2026 08:29:21

AstraZeneca Expects Ordinary Shares, Debt Securities To Commence Trading On NYSE From Feb. 2

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) issued notice of the voluntary withdrawal from listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market of its American Depositary Shares, or the ADSs and debt securities issued by the company or its subsidiary AstraZeneca Finance LLC. The listing of the ADSs and the debt securities on Nasdaq is expected to cease on 30 January 2026 and the ordinary shares and debt securities are expected to commence trading on the NYSE from 2 February 2026. The ordinary shares will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol AZN.

The company noted that, following implementation of the Harmonised Listing Structure, shareholders will be able to trade their interests in the ordinary shares across the London Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stockholm and the NYSE.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten