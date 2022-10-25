|
25.10.2022 08:20:19
AstraZeneca: Fasenra Trial In EoE Did Not Meet One Of Two Dual-primary Endpoints
(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Tuesday announced that MESSINA Phase III trial for Fasenra (benralizumab) failed to meet one of the two dual-primary endpoints in eosinophilic esophagitis.
In its update on the trial, the company noted that the results demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in histological disease remission with Fasenra, but not a change in dysphagia symptoms, compared to placebo, in patients with EoE aged 12 years or older.
Eosinophilic esophagitis or EoE is a rare, progressive, chronic inflammatory disease of the esophagus.
Fasenra (benralizumab) is a monoclonal antibody that binds directly to IL-5 receptor alpha on eosinophils and attracts natural killer cells to induce rapid and near-complete depletion of blood and tissue eosinophils in most patients via apoptosis.
MESSINA is a randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel-group, multicentre, global Phase III trial. It investigates the efficacy and safety of Fasenra compared to placebo in patients aged 12 to 65 years of age with symptomatic and histologically active EoE.
In the trial, the safety and tolerability profile for Fasenra was consistent with the known profile of the medicine.
The company will present the results from MESSINA at an upcoming medical meeting.
Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca said, "The results from the MESSINA Phase III trial in eosinophilic esophagitis confirm that Fasenra achieved near complete depletion of tissue eosinophils, consistent with its mechanism of action , however this did not translate into an improvement in dysphagia symptoms. We will continue to analyse the complete data set to share with the scientific community."
Fasenra is currently approved as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in the US, EU, Japan and other countries, and is approved for self-administration in the US, EU and other countries.
Fasenra was developed by AstraZeneca and is in-licensed from BioWa, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Japan.?
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
22.09.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie leichter: AstraZeneca-Medikament gegen Eierstockkrebs in China zugelassen (Dow Jones)
|
16.09.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie und Sanofi-Aktie fester: Empfehlung der EU für Medikament zur Prävention gegen Atemwegsvirus (Dow Jones)
|
09.09.22
|AstraZeneca- und Merck & Co-Aktien legen zu: Positive Studenergebnisse für Lynparza (Dow Jones)
|
25.08.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie gesucht: Japanische Behörde gibt grünes Licht für AstraZenecas Krebs-Medikament (Dow Jones)
|
15.08.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie gewinnt: AstraZeneca meldet Studienerfolg mit Krebsmedikament Enhertu (Dow Jones)
|
12.08.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie profitiert: AstraZeneca-Krebsmittel Enhertu mit Zulassungserweiterung in den USA (Dow Jones)
|
05.08.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie höher: Erweiterte Zulassung für Calquence in den USA (Dow Jones)
|
28.07.22
|Ausblick: AstraZeneca mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)
|56,20
|0,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter Hoffen auf weniger Zinsanhebungen durch die Fed: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt war am Dienstag von Schwankungen geprägt, letztlich ging es jedoch aufwärts. Auch der DAX kehrte im Handelsverlauf in den grünen Bereich zurück. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Aufschlägen. In Fernost schlossen die Märkte uneinheitlich.