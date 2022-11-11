|
11.11.2022 08:17:40
AstraZeneca: FDA OKs Imfinzi + Imjudo With Chemotherapy For Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer
(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Imfinzi (durvalumab) in combination with Imjudo (tremelimumab) plus platinum-based chemotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with Stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.
The approval was based on the results from the POSEIDON Phase III trial. The company noted that patients treated with a limited course of five cycles of the anti-CTLA-4 antibody Imjudo added to Imfinzi plus four cycles of platinum-based chemotherapy experienced a 23 percent reduction in the risk of death versus a range of chemotherapy options.
An estimated 33 percent of patients were alive at two years versus 22 percent for chemotherapy. The treatment combination also reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 28 percent compared to chemotherapy alone.
The updated results from the trial demonstrated sustained survival benefit, improving overall survival or OS by 25 percent compared to chemotherapy alone.
AstraZeneca presented the updated results from the POSEIDON Phase III trial after approximately four years of follow-up at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022. It has also been published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Regulatory applications are also currently under review in Europe, Japan and several other countries for this indication based on the POSEIDON results.
The company noted that Imfinzi is the only approved immunotherapy and the global standard of care in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III NSCLC in patients whose disease has not progressed after chemoradiation therapy based on the PACIFIC Phase III trial.
Imfinzi is also approved in various countries for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) based on the CASPIAN Phase III trial.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie gewinnt: Umsatzplus und positives Ergebnis im dritten Quartal (Dow Jones)
|
09.11.22
|Ausblick: AstraZeneca mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie profitiert: AstraZeneca-Coronaimpfstoff wird in der Europäischen Union voll zugelassen (Dow Jones)
|
26.10.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie legt zu: AstraZeneca vermeldet Erfolg mit Capivaserti (Dow Jones)
|
26.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: AstraZeneca verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie in Grün: FDA lässt AstraZeneca-Kombination gegen Leberkrebs zu (Dow Jones)
|
22.09.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie leichter: AstraZeneca-Medikament gegen Eierstockkrebs in China zugelassen (Dow Jones)
|
16.09.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie und Sanofi-Aktie fester: Empfehlung der EU für Medikament zur Prävention gegen Atemwegsvirus (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)
|61,80
|-3,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.