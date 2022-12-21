Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
21.12.2022 08:28:09

AstraZeneca : Imfinzi Combination Approved In EU For Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc.'s (AZN.L, AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) has been approved in the European Union for the 1st-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin).

The approval by the European Commission was based on the primary results from the TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial. The results showed Imfinzi combination reduced risk of the death by 24% compared to chemotherapy alone.

The approval follows the recommendation by The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency in November 2022.

Imfinzi plus chemotherapy is approved in the US and other countries for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic Biliary tract cancer. Regulatory applications are also currently under review in Japan and several other countries based on the TOPAZ-1 results.

Biliary tract cancer is a group of rare and aggressive gastrointestinal (GI) cancers that form in the cells of the bile ducts (cholangiocarcinoma), gallbladder or ampulla of Vater (where the bile duct and pancreatic duct connect to the small intestine).

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs) 64,00 0,63% AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX-Anleger ebenfalls in Kauflaune -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägen am Donnerstag Gewinne das Bild . Auch der DAX zeigt sich ebenfalls höher. In Fernost herrschte mehrheitlich Kauflaune vor.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen