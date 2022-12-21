|
21.12.2022 08:28:09
AstraZeneca : Imfinzi Combination Approved In EU For Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer Treatment
(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc.'s (AZN.L, AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) has been approved in the European Union for the 1st-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin).
The approval by the European Commission was based on the primary results from the TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial. The results showed Imfinzi combination reduced risk of the death by 24% compared to chemotherapy alone.
The approval follows the recommendation by The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency in November 2022.
Imfinzi plus chemotherapy is approved in the US and other countries for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic Biliary tract cancer. Regulatory applications are also currently under review in Japan and several other countries based on the TOPAZ-1 results.
Biliary tract cancer is a group of rare and aggressive gastrointestinal (GI) cancers that form in the cells of the bile ducts (cholangiocarcinoma), gallbladder or ampulla of Vater (where the bile duct and pancreatic duct connect to the small intestine).
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
19.12.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie dennoch mit Verlusten: Herzmedikament Forxiga und Krebsmittel-Kombination Imfinzi-Imjudo von AstraZeneca vor EU-Zulassung (Dow Jones)
|
29.11.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie fester: AstraZeneca erwirbt Neogene Therapeutics (Dow Jones)
|
10.11.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie gewinnt: Umsatzplus und positives Ergebnis im dritten Quartal (Dow Jones)
|
09.11.22
|Ausblick: AstraZeneca mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie profitiert: AstraZeneca-Coronaimpfstoff wird in der Europäischen Union voll zugelassen (Dow Jones)
|
26.10.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie legt zu: AstraZeneca vermeldet Erfolg mit Capivaserti (Dow Jones)
|
26.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: AstraZeneca verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie in Grün: FDA lässt AstraZeneca-Kombination gegen Leberkrebs zu (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)
|64,00
|0,63%