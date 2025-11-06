AstraZeneca Aktie

AstraZeneca für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 886715 / ISIN: US0463531089

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 08:47:18

AstraZeneca Q3 Results Climb, Top Estimate; Backs FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its third quarter with good growth in revenues. Core earnings and top line beat market estimates. Further, the firm maintained positive outlook for fiscal 2025.

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said, "The strong underlying momentum across our business through the first nine months of the year sets us up well to sustain growth through 2026 and has us on track to deliver our 2030 ambition."

Looking ahead, AstraZeneca continues to expect fiscal 2025 Core earnings per share to increase by a low double-digit percentage, and total revenue to increase by a high single-digit percentage.

In the third quarter, profit before tax surged 77% to $3.24 billion from last year's $1.83 billion.

Profit attributable to owners of the Parent went up to $2.53 billion from prior year's $1.43 billion. Earnings per share were $1.62, higher than $0.91 a year ago.

Core earnings per share were $2.38.

Total revenue increased 12% to $15.19 billion from $13.57 billion a year ago.

The Wall Street analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $1.13 per share on revenues of $14.77 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs) 72,50 0,69% AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich seitwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen