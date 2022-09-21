|
21.09.2022 08:19:04
AstraZeneca: Tezspire Gets EU Approval To Treat Severe Asthma
(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) Wednesday said its Tezspire (tezepelumab) has been approved in the European Union for the treatment of severe asthma.
Tezspire is approved as an add-on maintenance treatment in patients 12 years and older with severe asthma who are inadequately controlled with high dose inhaled corticosteroids plus another medicinal product.
It is the first and only biologic approved by the European Commission in patients with severe asthma with no phenotype or biomarker limitations.
The approval follows the recommendation by The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency in July 2022.
The approval was based on results from the PATHFINDER clinical trial programme, which included the pivotal NAVIGATOR Phase III trial. Tezspire demonstrated superiority across every primary and key secondary endpoint in patients with severe asthma in the trial, compared to placebo, when added to standard therapy.
In clinical trials, the most common adverse events in patients who received Tezspire were pharyngitis, rash, arthralgia and injection site reactions.
The NAVIGATOR Phase III trial's results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in May 2021.
Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said, "Severe asthma continues to have a debilitating impact for people living with the disease, with many patients experiencing frequent exacerbations, an increased risk of hospitalisation and a significantly reduced quality of life. Tezspire is now the first and only biologic approved in Europe for patients with severe asthma with no phenotype or biomarker limitation..."
Tezspire is being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Amgen as a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody.
Tezspire has been approved in the US and other countries for the treatment of severe asthma, and regulatory reviews are ongoing in additional countries.
It is also in development for other potential indications including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, chronic spontaneous urticaria and eosinophilic esophagitis or EoE. In October 2021, tezepelumab was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of EoE.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
16.09.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie und Sanofi-Aktie fester: Empfehlung der EU für Medikament zur Prävention gegen Atemwegsvirus (Dow Jones)
|
09.09.22
|AstraZeneca- und Merck & Co-Aktien legen zu: Positive Studenergebnisse für Lynparza (Dow Jones)
|
25.08.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie gesucht: Japanische Behörde gibt grünes Licht für AstraZenecas Krebs-Medikament (Dow Jones)
|
15.08.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie gewinnt: AstraZeneca meldet Studienerfolg mit Krebsmedikament Enhertu (Dow Jones)
|
12.08.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie profitiert: AstraZeneca-Krebsmittel Enhertu mit Zulassungserweiterung in den USA (Dow Jones)
|
05.08.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie höher: Erweiterte Zulassung für Calquence in den USA (Dow Jones)
|
28.07.22
|Ausblick: AstraZeneca mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.22
|AstraZeneca-Aktie in Grün: EU-Zulassungsempfehlung für AstraZeneca-Medikamente Ultomiris und Tezspire (Dow Jones)