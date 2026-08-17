AstraZeneca Aktie

AstraZeneca für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 886455 / ISIN: GB0009895292

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.08.2026 08:58:53

AstraZeneca To Cease EVOLVE-Lung02 Phase III Trial Of Volrustomig + Chemotherapy In MNSCLC

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN, AZN.L) announced Monday that it is discontinuing the eVOLVE-Lung02 Phase III trial of volrustomig plus chemotherapy in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or mNSCLC, based on the recommendation of the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

The company would work with investigators to ensure continuity of care and appropriate follow up for patients on the trial, which enrolled 895 patients across 25 countries.

Meanwhile, the other Phase III volrustomig trials continue as planned in cervical cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and mesothelioma.

Volrustomig is a dual checkpoint inhibitor bispecific antibody for coordinated and targeted PD-1 and CTLA-4 blockade on the same T cell. AstraZeneca is evaluating volrustomig as monotherapy and in combinations in several tumour types with high unmet need.

AstraZeneca noted that the randomized, open-label, multi-centre, global eVOLVE-Lung02 Phase III trial was evaluating volrustomig in combination with chemotherapy as a 1st-line therapy compared to pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in patients with mNSCLC whose tumours express PD-L1 <50%.

According to the firm, Independent Data Monitoring Committee or IDMC, following a planned review of trial data, concluded that the volrustomig combination was unlikely to meet either of the dual primary endpoints of progression-free survival or overall survival in the primary analysis population of patients with PD-L1 negative tumours (<1%) versus the comparator arm.

The safety profile of volrustomig plus chemotherapy was consistent with the known profiles of the individual medicines and no new safety signals were identified.

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said, "We initiated the eVOLVE-Lung02 trial aiming to improve the outcomes for patients whose lung cancers have lower PD-L1 expression and a less durable response to current immunotherapy regimens. While we are disappointed, we will learn from this trial and are determined to continue pioneering new medicines from our industry-leading pipeline in our quest to improve outcomes for patients with lung cancer."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AstraZeneca PLC

mehr Analysen
07.08.26 AstraZeneca Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.08.26 AstraZeneca Buy UBS AG
04.08.26 AstraZeneca Sell Deutsche Bank AG
03.08.26 AstraZeneca Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.08.26 AstraZeneca Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AstraZeneca PLC 135,45 0,59% AstraZeneca PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
16.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.08.26 KW 33: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
15.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.08.26 KW 33: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit überschaubarem Minus -- DAX bleibt trotz leichten Verlusten in Sichtweite seines Rekordhochs -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Der ATX zeigt sich im Montagshandel etwas tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist wenig Bewegung zu sehen. Käufer prägten zum Wochenstart den Markt in Fernost.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen