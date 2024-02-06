AstraZeneca To Invest $300 Mln In New Facility For Cell Therapies

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has announced plans to invest $300 million in a state-of-the-art facility in Rockville, Maryland to launch its life-saving cell therapy platforms in the US for critical cancer trials and future commercial supply.

The company says that the facility will create over 150 new highly skilled jobs will be created to initially focus on manufacturing T-cell therapies to enable clinical trials to be conducted around the world.

Pam Cheng, Executive Vice President of Global Operations & IT and Chief Sustainability Officer, AstraZeneca, said: "We are incredibly excited that more than 150 new highly skilled jobs are being created to bring our scientific work and therapies to clinical trials which could transform the lives of patients around the world. This new $300 million investment will accelerate our ambition to make next-generation cell therapy a reality, ensuring that we are ready to scale and meet the demands of patients."

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said: "AstraZeneca and the State of Maryland share a deep commitment to innovation. It makes us the perfect pairing for this next-generation cell therapy facility. This significant investment in our life sciences sector will help maintain Maryland's leadership in the industry and sharpen our competitive edge. We are deeply grateful for AstraZeneca's partnership and continued commitment to our state."