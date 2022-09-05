AstraZeneca's Forxiga Approved In China For Treatment Of Chronic Kidney Disease

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN), on Monday, announced that its Forxiga (dapagliflozin), a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, has been approved in China to reduce the risk of sustained estimated glomerular filtration rate or eGFR decline, end-stage kidney disease or ESKD, cardiovascular (CV) death and hospitalisation for heart failure (hHF) in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) at risk of progression with and without type-2 diabetes (T2D).

The approval by China's National Medical Products Administration or NMPA is based on positive results from the DAPA-CKD Phase III trial. Further, the approval marks the first SGLT2 inhibitor approved in China for chronic kidney disease in adult patients with and without type-2 diabetes.

The DAPA-CKD Phase III trial demonstrated that Forxiga, on top of standard-of-care (SoC) treatment with an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor or an angiotensin receptor blocker, reduced the relative risk of worsening of renal function, onset of ESKD, or risk of CV or renal death by 39%, the primary composite endpoint, compared to placebo in patients with CKD Stages 2-4 and elevated urinary albumin excretion.

Forxiga also significantly reduced the relative risk of death from any cause by 31% compared to placebo. The safety and tolerability of Forxiga were consistent with the well-established safety profile of the medicine, the company added.

Member of the DAPA-CKD Executive Committee, Fan Fan Hou, Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China, said: "With unprecedented results of DAPA-CKD, dapagliflozin becomes the first SGLT2 inhibitor approved in China for the treatment of chronic kidney disease. This transformational milestone brings great hope to the 120 million subjects suffering from chronic kidney disease in China."