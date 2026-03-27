AstraZeneca's Tozorakimab Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase III COPD Trials

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) announced positive high-level results from the Phase III OBERON and TITANIA trials in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The studies demonstrated that tozorakimab reduced the annualised rate of moderate-to-severe COPD exacerbations compared with placebo. This benefit was observed both in the primary population of former smokers and in the overall population, which included former and current smokers, across all blood eosinophil counts and stages of lung function severity.

Tozorakimab was generally well tolerated and showed a favourable safety profile. Importantly, the treatment met its primary endpoint in both the OBERON and TITANIA Phase III trials, reinforcing its potential as a new therapeutic option for patients with COPD.

Additional Phase III trials of tozorakimab in COPD, known as PROSPERO and MIRANDA, are currently ongoing. Beyond COPD, tozorakimab is also being investigated in a Phase III trial for severe viral lower respiratory tract disease and in a Phase II trial in asthma.

AZN closed Thursday's regular trading at $183.40, down $3.74 or 2.00%. In overnight trading, the stock fell a further $1.16 or 0.63%.

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