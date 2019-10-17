ASTRI Announces Appointment of New Chairman

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) today (17 October) announced the appointment of Mr Sunny Lee Wai-kwong, JP as the new Chairman of the Board for a two-year term effective 21 October 2019.

Mr Lee is succeeding Mr Wong Ming-yam, SBS, JP, who has been serving as the Board Chairman of ASTRI since 2013.

"I am deeply honoured to have been appointed as ASTRI's new Chairman," said Mr Lee. "It is indeed a uniquely empowering role with an organisation that has immense importance for the future of our city and our next generations. I look forward to working closely with my fellow Board members and the ASTRI management led by CEO Mr Hugh Chow."

"With the Government's policy support and financial commitment towards innovation and technology, I envisage an exciting time ahead as ASTRI continues to build world-class technologies that put Hong Kong on the global map of innovation," Mr Lee added.

Mr Lee is a veteran in innovation and technology leadership, with over 30 years of experience in business and technology management in Hong Kong and abroad. He is currently Vice‑President (Administration) of the City University of Hong Kong, responsible for a portfolio of central administration functions.

Over his distinguished tech-focused career across multiple sectors, Mr Lee was Executive Director, Information Technology (IT) for the Hong Kong Jockey Club and Chief Information Officer of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, with overall responsibility for IT strategy and innovation. Previously, he was Vice President and Systems Director of Bank of America in Hong Kong, where he was instrumental in building up the bank's IT capabilities to support its business expansion in Asia. Mr Lee has also held key IT positions in the financial, management consulting and manufacturing industries in the US.

Mr Lee is a graduate of Cornell University where he studied for both his bachelor's and master's degrees in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering.

In congratulating Mr Lee on his appointment, the out-going Chairman Mr Wong said, "It has indeed been my honour and privilege to have served as ASTRI's Chairman. In the past six years, I have witnessed tremendous growth and development of ASTRI, all of which has contributed to the innovation and technology leadership ASTRI enjoys today. It is the result of the concerted efforts of many people, especially my fellow Board Members and all ASTRIANs who have been working together in great spirit of common vision to take forward our mission."

About ASTRI

The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was established by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness in technology-based industries through applied research.

ASTRI's R&D strengths traverse five interrelated areas, namely Smart City, Financial Technology, Intelligent Manufacturing, Health Technology and Integrated Circuits. Through these technologies, ASTRI enables industries and businesses to create products and services that benefit the community.

ASTRI is a technology leader of national significance. In 2006, ASTRI was designated the Hong Kong Research and Development Centre for Information and Communications Technologies by the Innovation and Technology Commission. In 2012, ASTRI established Hong Kong's first branch of the National Engineering Research Centre under the Ministry of Science and Technology, with a dedicated purpose for Application Specific Integrated Circuit System.

For further information, please visit www.astri.org.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191017/2613944-1

