Astria Therapeutics Receives Fast Track Designation For STAR-0215 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS) announced that the STAR-0215 development program has received Fast Track designation for the treatment of Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder. STAR-0215 is currently being evaluated in the ALPHA-STAR clinical trial, with initial proof-of-concept results expected in mid-2024.

Jill Milne, Chief Executive Officer at Astria Therapeutics, said: "We look forward to more frequent communication with the FDA as we work to reduce both the disease and treatment burden for the HAE community."

Shares of Astria Therapeutics are up 3% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

