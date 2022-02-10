Astronics Corporation Congratulates Textron Aviation on the First Flight of the Beechcraft Denali

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, congratulates Textron Aviation Inc., on the first flight of its new high-performance single-engine turboprop Beechcraft Denali.

The Beechcraft Denali is equipped with several of Astronics’ products, including:

Aircraft power systems: CorePower® Induction Starter Generator System, CorePower® Electronic Circuit Breaker Units, and the 28-Volt DC EmPower® In-Seat Power Supply from Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems

Aircraft exterior lighting and cockpit panels from Astronics Luminescent Systems

The Max-Viz 1400 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) from Astronics PECO

"Astronics is proud to be a part of the Beechcraft Denali program,” said Mark Peabody, President of Astronics Aerospace Segment. "The technology and innovation being applied to the Beechcraft Denali program is often found in larger aircraft. We believe the addition of these systems will enable a significant increase in features and performance for smaller business and general aviation aircraft."

Astronics AES designs and manufactures advanced power generation and distribution systems, which efficiently manage aircraft power. The brushless starter generator, a key part of the Induction Starter Generator System, eliminates the need for brush maintenance and improves aircraft availability.

Astronics LSI has vast experience in the engineering and manufacturing of custom avionics keyboard panels. This includes illuminated display panels and control panel assemblies. LSI also offers a full exterior lighting system solution.

Astronics PECO is a leading provider of aerospace interiors, structures, and safety systems as well as mission-critical defense solutions.

For more details on Astronics’ products, visit Astronics.com.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005249/en/