ASU+GSV Summit, April 17-19, in San Diego Sold Out, Virtual Registration is Open

Global Leaders in Digital Learning & Workforce Skills Are Invited to Register Virtually at No Cost

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The annual ASU+GSV Summit returns April 17-19 in San Diego and Virtually. Registration for the 2023 Summit has shattered expectations, with more than 7,000 expected to attend in San Diego—marking the largest in-person audience since the Summit launched in 2010. While in-person tickets have sold out, free Virtual registration is open.

The 2023 Summit theme is "Brave New World." You can't use an old map for a new world and the education system has operated off old maps for far too long. This year's theme signifies the rapidly changing landscape of education and work, where emerging technologies such as generative AI are transforming learning and teaching. It represents a vision of the future where all people have equal access to opportunities and where innovative ideas, diverse perspectives, cutting-edge solutions, and collaboration are critical drivers of progress. Speakers for the Summit include:

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-chair & Trustee Bill Gates

Replit CEO Amjad Masad

Lean In Founder Sheryl Sandberg

Chegg CEO & President Dan Rosensweig

OpenAI co-founder & CEO Sam Altman

Global Icon Jane Fonda

Tencent Founder Dr. Charles Chen Yidan

Founder NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Khan Academy Founder & CEO Sal Khan

BYJU'S Founders, Byju Raveendran & Divya Gokulnath

& Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan

Arizona State University President Michael M. Crow

President Teach for All CEO & Co-founder Wendy Kopp

Run-DMC co-founder Darryl McDaniels

Colorado State Governor Jared Polis

Kapor Capital Partners Freada Kapor Klein and Mitch Kapor

and Science Communicator and Author Hank Green

Yale Psychology Professor Dr. Laurie Santos

Chef, Author & Activist Alice Waters

The Free Press Founder & Editor Bari Weiss

Global Industry Analyst Josh Bersin

Guild CEO Rachel Romer

2U Co-founder & CEO Christopher Paucek

Articulate CEO Lucy Suros

Purdue University President Mung Chiang

President and more!

View the full list of speakers and programming at asugsvsummit.com. Register now to attend ASU+GSV Virtually to tune in live.

About ASU+GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global event focused on technology innovation in digital learning and workforce skills. We believe that ALL people deserve equal access to the future. Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Educators, investors, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world come together to innovate the future of education for all.

For additional information contact:

Jessica Crabbe, jessica@gsv.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asugsv-summit-april-17-19-in-san-diego-sold-out-virtual-registration-is-open-301797886.html

SOURCE ASU+GSV Summit