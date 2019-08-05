05.08.2019 22:20:00

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2019

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for July 2019 increased 2.6% when compared to July 2018. Passenger traffic decreased in 0.7% in Mexico, increase in 2.8% in Puerto Rico and 13.7% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between July 1 through July 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018.Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








July

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019


2018

2019

Mexico

3,222,359

3,198,194

(0.7)


20,077,218

20,648,828

2.8

Domestic Traffic

1,600,442

1,634,446

2.1


8,982,929

9,532,322

6.1

International Traffic

1,621,917

1,563,748

(3.6)


11,094,289

11,116,506

0.2

San Juan, Puerto Rico

942,268

968,319

2.8


5,078,246

5,686,127

12.0

Domestic Traffic

814,884

851,865

4.5


4,529,674

5,068,032

11.9

International Traffic

127,384

116,454

(8.6)


548,572

618,095

12.7

Colombia

948,280

1,078,246

13.7


5,828,968

6,693,212

14.8

Domestic Traffic

805,204

903,812

12.2


4,928,363

5,661,642

14.9

International Traffic

143,076

174,434

21.9


900,605

1,031,570

14.5

Total Traffic

5,112,907

5,244,759

2.6


30,984,432

33,028,167

6.6

Domestic Traffic

3,220,530

3,390,123

5.3


18,440,966

20,261,996

9.9

International Traffic

1,892,377

1,854,636

(2.0)


12,543,466

12,766,171

1.8










Mexico Passenger Traffic








July

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019


2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

1,600,442

1,634,446

2.1


8,982,929

9,532,322

6.1

CUN

Cancun

938,633

914,987

(2.5)


4,971,138

5,134,037

3.3

CZM

Cozumel

21,698

20,523

(5.4)


94,691

118,752

25.4

HUX

Huatulco

71,584

78,728

10.0


399,453

448,436

12.3

MID

Merida

203,224

237,223

16.7


1,257,590

1,465,713

16.5

MTT

Minatitlan

17,250

12,145

(29.6)


111,817

82,764

(26.0)

OAX

Oaxaca

76,689

100,386

30.9


477,564

567,630

18.9

TAP

Tapachula

27,844

30,959

11.2


172,903

211,879

22.5

VER

Veracruz

135,313

129,467

(4.3)


816,450

801,448

(1.8)

VSA

Villahermosa

108,207

110,028

1.7


681,323

701,663

3.0

International Traffic

1,621,917

1,563,748

(3.6)


11,094,289

11,116,506

0.2

CUN

Cancun

1,531,041

1,484,897

(3.0)


10,436,519

10,480,240

0.4

CZM

Cozumel

42,963

27,621

(35.7)


284,677

256,807

(9.8)

HUX

Huatulco

3,032

3,251

7.2


105,100

104,319

(0.7)

MID

Merida

22,815

19,463

(14.7)


137,313

126,135

(8.1)

MTT

Minatitlan

914

891

(2.5)


4,271

4,616

8.1

OAX

Oaxaca

10,221

16,449

60.9


57,761

84,606

46.5

TAP

Tapachula

1,523

1,581

3.8


9,818

7,951

(19.0)

VER

Veracruz

7,180

7,275

1.3


38,922

39,681

2.0

VSA

Villahermosa

2,228

2,320

4.1


19,908

12,151

(39.0)

Traffic Total Mexico

3,222,359

3,198,194

(0.7)


20,077,218

20,648,828

2.8

CUN

Cancun

2,469,674

2,399,884

(2.8)


15,407,657

15,614,277

1.3

CZM

Cozumel

64,661

48,144

(25.5)


379,368

375,559

(1.0)

HUX

Huatulco

74,616

81,979

9.9


504,553

552,755

9.6

MID

Merida

226,039

256,686

13.6


1,394,903

1,591,848

14.1

MTT

Minatitlan

18,164

13,036

(28.2)


116,088

87,380

(24.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

86,910

116,835

34.4


535,325

652,236

21.8

TAP

Tapachula

29,367

32,540

10.8


182,721

219,830

20.3

VER

Veracruz

142,493

136,742

(4.0)


855,372

841,129

(1.7)

VSA

Villahermosa

110,435

112,348

1.7


701,231

713,814

1.8










Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)







July

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019


2018

2019

SJU Total

942,268

968,319

2.8


5,078,246

5,686,127

12.0

Domestic Traffic

814,884

851,865

779,040


4,529,674

5,068,032

11.9

International Traffic

127,384

116,454

108,967


548,572

618,095

12.7










Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







July

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019


2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

805,204

903,812

12.2


4,928,363

5,661,642

14.9

MDE

Rionegro

570,596

655,875

14.9


3,456,492

4,101,100

18.6

EOH

Medellin

90,562

98,190

8.4


593,188

607,858

2.5

MTR

Monteria

89,968

87,586

(2.6)


517,225

560,353

8.3

APO

Carepa

16,672

19,456

16.7


111,194

123,813

11.3

UIB

Quibdo

30,356

34,114

12.4


201,507

214,193

6.3

CZU

Corozal

7,050

8,591

21.9


48,757

54,325

11.4

International Traffic

143,076

174,434

21.9


900,605

1,031,570

14.5

MDE

Rionegro

143,076

174,434

21.9


900,605

1,031,570

14.5

EOH

Medellin

-

-



-

-


MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

948,280

1,078,246

13.7


5,828,968

6,693,212

14.8

MDE

Rionegro

713,672

830,309

16.3


4,357,097

5,132,670

17.8

EOH

Medellin

90,562

98,190

8.4


593,188

607,858

2.5

MTR

Monteria

89,968

87,586

(2.6)


517,225

560,353

8.3

APO

Carepa

16,672

19,456

16.7


111,194

123,813

11.3

UIB

Quibdo

30,356

34,114

12.4


201,507

214,193

6.3

CZU

Corozal

7,050

8,591

21.9


48,757

54,325

11.4

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-july-2019-300896565.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

