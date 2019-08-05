ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2019

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for July 2019 increased 2.6% when compared to July 2018. Passenger traffic decreased in 0.7% in Mexico, increase in 2.8% in Puerto Rico and 13.7% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between July 1 through July 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018.Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Mexico 3,222,359 3,198,194 (0.7)

20,077,218 20,648,828 2.8 Domestic Traffic 1,600,442 1,634,446 2.1

8,982,929 9,532,322 6.1 International Traffic 1,621,917 1,563,748 (3.6)

11,094,289 11,116,506 0.2 San Juan, Puerto Rico 942,268 968,319 2.8

5,078,246 5,686,127 12.0 Domestic Traffic 814,884 851,865 4.5

4,529,674 5,068,032 11.9 International Traffic 127,384 116,454 (8.6)

548,572 618,095 12.7 Colombia 948,280 1,078,246 13.7

5,828,968 6,693,212 14.8 Domestic Traffic 805,204 903,812 12.2

4,928,363 5,661,642 14.9 International Traffic 143,076 174,434 21.9

900,605 1,031,570 14.5 Total Traffic 5,112,907 5,244,759 2.6

30,984,432 33,028,167 6.6 Domestic Traffic 3,220,530 3,390,123 5.3

18,440,966 20,261,996 9.9 International Traffic 1,892,377 1,854,636 (2.0)

12,543,466 12,766,171 1.8

















Mexico Passenger Traffic













July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 1,600,442 1,634,446 2.1

8,982,929 9,532,322 6.1 CUN Cancun 938,633 914,987 (2.5)

4,971,138 5,134,037 3.3 CZM Cozumel 21,698 20,523 (5.4)

94,691 118,752 25.4 HUX Huatulco 71,584 78,728 10.0

399,453 448,436 12.3 MID Merida 203,224 237,223 16.7

1,257,590 1,465,713 16.5 MTT Minatitlan 17,250 12,145 (29.6)

111,817 82,764 (26.0) OAX Oaxaca 76,689 100,386 30.9

477,564 567,630 18.9 TAP Tapachula 27,844 30,959 11.2

172,903 211,879 22.5 VER Veracruz 135,313 129,467 (4.3)

816,450 801,448 (1.8) VSA Villahermosa 108,207 110,028 1.7

681,323 701,663 3.0 International Traffic 1,621,917 1,563,748 (3.6)

11,094,289 11,116,506 0.2 CUN Cancun 1,531,041 1,484,897 (3.0)

10,436,519 10,480,240 0.4 CZM Cozumel 42,963 27,621 (35.7)

284,677 256,807 (9.8) HUX Huatulco 3,032 3,251 7.2

105,100 104,319 (0.7) MID Merida 22,815 19,463 (14.7)

137,313 126,135 (8.1) MTT Minatitlan 914 891 (2.5)

4,271 4,616 8.1 OAX Oaxaca 10,221 16,449 60.9

57,761 84,606 46.5 TAP Tapachula 1,523 1,581 3.8

9,818 7,951 (19.0) VER Veracruz 7,180 7,275 1.3

38,922 39,681 2.0 VSA Villahermosa 2,228 2,320 4.1

19,908 12,151 (39.0) Traffic Total Mexico 3,222,359 3,198,194 (0.7)

20,077,218 20,648,828 2.8 CUN Cancun 2,469,674 2,399,884 (2.8)

15,407,657 15,614,277 1.3 CZM Cozumel 64,661 48,144 (25.5)

379,368 375,559 (1.0) HUX Huatulco 74,616 81,979 9.9

504,553 552,755 9.6 MID Merida 226,039 256,686 13.6

1,394,903 1,591,848 14.1 MTT Minatitlan 18,164 13,036 (28.2)

116,088 87,380 (24.7) OAX Oaxaca 86,910 116,835 34.4

535,325 652,236 21.8 TAP Tapachula 29,367 32,540 10.8

182,721 219,830 20.3 VER Veracruz 142,493 136,742 (4.0)

855,372 841,129 (1.7) VSA Villahermosa 110,435 112,348 1.7

701,231 713,814 1.8

















Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)











July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 SJU Total 942,268 968,319 2.8

5,078,246 5,686,127 12.0 Domestic Traffic 814,884 851,865 779,040

4,529,674 5,068,032 11.9 International Traffic 127,384 116,454 108,967

548,572 618,095 12.7

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 805,204 903,812 12.2

4,928,363 5,661,642 14.9 MDE Rionegro 570,596 655,875 14.9

3,456,492 4,101,100 18.6 EOH Medellin 90,562 98,190 8.4

593,188 607,858 2.5 MTR Monteria 89,968 87,586 (2.6)

517,225 560,353 8.3 APO Carepa 16,672 19,456 16.7

111,194 123,813 11.3 UIB Quibdo 30,356 34,114 12.4

201,507 214,193 6.3 CZU Corozal 7,050 8,591 21.9

48,757 54,325 11.4 International Traffic 143,076 174,434 21.9

900,605 1,031,570 14.5 MDE Rionegro 143,076 174,434 21.9

900,605 1,031,570 14.5 EOH Medellin - -



- -

MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 948,280 1,078,246 13.7

5,828,968 6,693,212 14.8 MDE Rionegro 713,672 830,309 16.3

4,357,097 5,132,670 17.8 EOH Medellin 90,562 98,190 8.4

593,188 607,858 2.5 MTR Monteria 89,968 87,586 (2.6)

517,225 560,353 8.3 APO Carepa 16,672 19,456 16.7

111,194 123,813 11.3 UIB Quibdo 30,356 34,114 12.4

201,507 214,193 6.3 CZU Corozal 7,050 8,591 21.9

48,757 54,325 11.4

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

