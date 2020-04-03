|
03.04.2020 00:16:00
ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2020
MEXICO CITY, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for March 2020 decreased 35.9% when compared to March 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 35.8% in Mexico, 35.9% in Puerto Rico and 36.2% in Colombia impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.
As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions to-date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes. Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in our operations.
In addition, in Colombia, Decree 439, issued by the Government on March 20, 2020, suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights, for 30 days, starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020. Moreover, Decree 457, issued on March 22, 2020, mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel between March 25 and April 13, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.
This announcement reflects comparisons between March 1 through March 31, 2020, and from March 1 through March 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Mexico
3,187,543
2,046,183
(35.8)
8,723,229
8,019,902
(8.1)
Domestic Traffic
1,273,239
946,322
(25.7)
3,610,761
3,537,359
(2.0)
International Traffic
1,914,304
1,099,861
(42.5)
5,112,468
4,482,543
(12.3)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
821,110
526,181
(35.9)
2,300,508
2,206,510
(4.1)
Domestic Traffic
740,334
481,726
(34.9)
2,072,825
2,002,686
(3.4)
International Traffic
80,776
44,455
(45.0)
227,683
203,824
(10.5)
Colombia
913,634
583,116
(36.2)
2,746,037
2,669,633
(2.8)
Domestic Traffic
786,130
500,028
(36.4)
2,344,772
2,271,673
(3.1)
International Traffic
127,504
83,088
(34.8)
401,265
397,960
(0.8)
Total Traffic
4,922,287
3,155,480
(35.9)
13,769,774
12,896,045
(6.3)
Domestic Traffic
2,799,703
1,928,076
(31.1)
8,028,358
7,811,718
(2.7)
International Traffic
2,122,584
1,227,404
(42.2)
5,741,416
5,084,327
(11.4)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Domestic Traffic
1,273,239
946,322
(25.7)
3,610,761
3,537,359
(2.0)
CUN
Cancun
662,386
487,448
(26.4)
1,899,183
1,802,860
(5.1)
CZM
Cozumel
15,138
9,480
(37.4)
39,988
37,461
(6.3)
HUX
Huatulco
56,913
39,388
(30.8)
167,564
147,088
(12.2)
MID
Merida
204,139
149,221
(26.9)
570,684
587,166
2.9
MTT
Minatitlan
11,657
7,461
(36.0)
33,835
29,222
(13.6)
OAX
Oaxaca
82,314
67,657
(17.8)
219,593
263,332
19.9
TAP
Tapachula
29,443
31,383
6.6
85,681
97,179
13.4
VER
Veracruz
113,363
81,083
(28.5)
315,362
303,012
(3.9)
VSA
Villahermosa
97,886
73,201
(25.2)
278,871
270,039
(3.2)
International Traffic
1,914,304
1,099,861
(42.5)
5,112,468
4,482,543
(12.3)
CUN
Cancun
1,783,841
1,014,810
(43.1)
4,760,221
4,150,778
(12.8)
CZM
Cozumel
62,087
37,348
(39.8)
148,659
128,428
(13.6)
HUX
Huatulco
27,162
17,637
(35.1)
82,612
77,267
(6.5)
MID
Merida
21,116
14,875
(29.6)
59,574
60,752
2.0
MTT
Minatitlan
525
352
(33.0)
1,774
1,643
(7.4)
OAX
Oaxaca
12,081
9,354
(22.6)
35,855
39,887
11.2
TAP
Tapachula
732
973
32.9
3,138
3,081
(1.8)
VER
Veracruz
5,240
3,355
(36.0)
15,965
15,457
(3.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
1,520
1,157
(23.9)
4,670
5,250
12.4
Traffic Total Mexico
3,187,543
2,046,183
(35.8)
8,723,229
8,019,902
(8.1)
CUN
Cancun
2,446,227
1,502,258
(38.6)
6,659,404
5,953,638
(10.6)
CZM
Cozumel
77,225
46,828
(39.4)
188,647
165,889
(12.1)
HUX
Huatulco
84,075
57,025
(32.2)
250,176
224,355
(10.3)
MID
Merida
225,255
164,096
(27.2)
630,258
647,918
2.8
MTT
Minatitlan
12,182
7,813
(35.9)
35,609
30,865
(13.3)
OAX
Oaxaca
94,395
77,011
(18.4)
255,448
303,219
18.7
TAP
Tapachula
30,175
32,356
7.2
88,819
100,260
12.9
VER
Veracruz
118,603
84,438
(28.8)
331,327
318,469
(3.9)
VSA
Villahermosa
99,406
74,358
(25.2)
283,541
275,289
(2.9)
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
SJU Total
821,110
526,181
(35.9)
2,300,508
2,206,510
(4.1)
Domestic Traffic
740,334
481,726
(34.9)
2,072,825
2,002,686
(3.4)
International Traffic
80,776
44,455
(45.0)
227,683
203,824
(10.5)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Domestic Traffic
786,130
500,028
(36.4)
2,344,772
2,271,673
(3.1)
MDE
Rionegro
568,627
348,829
(38.7)
1,692,587
1,623,152
(4.1)
EOH
Medellin
87,492
57,726
(34.0)
257,559
242,148
(6.0)
MTR
Monteria
74,310
57,402
(22.8)
234,111
259,261
10.7
APO
Carepa
18,519
12,529
(32.3)
49,439
50,399
1.9
UIB
Quibdo
29,618
20,453
(30.9)
87,065
83,457
(4.1)
CZU
Corozal
7,564
3,089
(59.2)
24,011
13,256
(44.8)
International Traffic
127,504
83,088
(34.8)
401,265
397,960
(0.8)
MDE
Rionegro
127,504
83,088
(34.8)
401,265
397,960
(0.8)
EOH
Medellin
-
-
-
-
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
913,634
583,116
(36.2)
2,746,037
2,669,633
(2.8)
MDE
Rionegro
696,131
431,917
(38.0)
2,093,852
2,021,112
(3.5)
EOH
Medellin
87,492
57,726
(34.0)
257,559
242,148
(6.0)
MTR
Monteria
74,310
57,402
(22.8)
234,111
259,261
10.7
APO
Carepa
18,519
12,529
(32.3)
49,439
50,399
1.9
UIB
Quibdo
29,618
20,453
(30.9)
87,065
83,457
(4.1)
CZU
Corozal
7,564
3,089
(59.2)
24,011
13,256
(44.8)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
Forward Looking Statement
Some of the statements contained in this press release discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information. Those statements are subject to risks identified in this press release and in ASUR's filings with the SEC. Actual developments could differ significantly from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. In particular, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic conditions and the travel industry, as well as on the business and results of operations of the Company in particular, is expected to be material, and, as conditions are changing rapidly, is difficult to predict. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and was derived using numerous assumptions. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required by applicable law, we do not have an obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-march-2020-301034543.html
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street letztlich mit Aufschlägen -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX verabschiedet sich etwas höher -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street ging es im Handel am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt erzielt am Donnerstag Zuwächse. Dagegen erwies sich der deutsche Börsenhandel als äußerst fragil. Die Indizes in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.