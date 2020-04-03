03.04.2020 00:16:00

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2020

MEXICO CITY, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for March 2020 decreased 35.9% when compared to March 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 35.8% in Mexico, 35.9% in Puerto Rico and 36.2% in Colombia impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions to-date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes. Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in our operations.

In addition, in Colombia, Decree 439, issued by the Government on March 20, 2020, suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights, for 30 days, starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020. Moreover, Decree 457, issued on March 22, 2020, mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel between March 25 and April 13, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.

This announcement reflects comparisons between March 1 through March 31, 2020, and from March 1 through March 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020


2019

2020

Mexico

3,187,543

2,046,183

(35.8)


8,723,229

8,019,902

(8.1)

Domestic Traffic

1,273,239

946,322

(25.7)


3,610,761

3,537,359

(2.0)

International Traffic

1,914,304

1,099,861

(42.5)


5,112,468

4,482,543

(12.3)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

821,110

526,181

(35.9)


2,300,508

2,206,510

(4.1)

Domestic Traffic

740,334

481,726

(34.9)


2,072,825

2,002,686

(3.4)

International Traffic

80,776

44,455

(45.0)


227,683

203,824

(10.5)

Colombia

913,634

583,116

(36.2)


2,746,037

2,669,633

(2.8)

Domestic Traffic

786,130

500,028

(36.4)


2,344,772

2,271,673

(3.1)

International Traffic

127,504

83,088

(34.8)


401,265

397,960

(0.8)

Total Traffic

4,922,287

3,155,480

(35.9)


13,769,774

12,896,045

(6.3)

Domestic Traffic

2,799,703

1,928,076

(31.1)


8,028,358

7,811,718

(2.7)

International Traffic

2,122,584

1,227,404

(42.2)


5,741,416

5,084,327

(11.4)


Mexico Passenger Traffic


March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020


2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

1,273,239

946,322

(25.7)


3,610,761

3,537,359

(2.0)

CUN

Cancun

662,386

487,448

(26.4)


1,899,183

1,802,860

(5.1)

CZM

Cozumel

15,138

9,480

(37.4)


39,988

37,461

(6.3)

HUX

Huatulco

56,913

39,388

(30.8)


167,564

147,088

(12.2)

MID

Merida

204,139

149,221

(26.9)


570,684

587,166

2.9

MTT

Minatitlan

11,657

7,461

(36.0)


33,835

29,222

(13.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

82,314

67,657

(17.8)


219,593

263,332

19.9

TAP

Tapachula

29,443

31,383

6.6


85,681

97,179

13.4

VER

Veracruz

113,363

81,083

(28.5)


315,362

303,012

(3.9)

VSA

Villahermosa

97,886

73,201

(25.2)


278,871

270,039

(3.2)

International Traffic

1,914,304

1,099,861

(42.5)


5,112,468

4,482,543

(12.3)

CUN

Cancun

1,783,841

1,014,810

(43.1)


4,760,221

4,150,778

(12.8)

CZM

Cozumel

62,087

37,348

(39.8)


148,659

128,428

(13.6)

HUX

Huatulco

27,162

17,637

(35.1)


82,612

77,267

(6.5)

MID

Merida

21,116

14,875

(29.6)


59,574

60,752

2.0

MTT

Minatitlan

525

352

(33.0)


1,774

1,643

(7.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

12,081

9,354

(22.6)


35,855

39,887

11.2

TAP

Tapachula

732

973

32.9


3,138

3,081

(1.8)

VER

Veracruz

5,240

3,355

(36.0)


15,965

15,457

(3.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

1,520

1,157

(23.9)


4,670

5,250

12.4

Traffic Total Mexico

3,187,543

2,046,183

(35.8)


8,723,229

8,019,902

(8.1)

CUN

Cancun

2,446,227

1,502,258

(38.6)


6,659,404

5,953,638

(10.6)

CZM

Cozumel

77,225

46,828

(39.4)


188,647

165,889

(12.1)

HUX

Huatulco

84,075

57,025

(32.2)


250,176

224,355

(10.3)

MID

Merida

225,255

164,096

(27.2)


630,258

647,918

2.8

MTT

Minatitlan

12,182

7,813

(35.9)


35,609

30,865

(13.3)

OAX

Oaxaca

94,395

77,011

(18.4)


255,448

303,219

18.7

TAP

Tapachula

30,175

32,356

7.2


88,819

100,260

12.9

VER

Veracruz

118,603

84,438

(28.8)


331,327

318,469

(3.9)

VSA

Villahermosa

99,406

74,358

(25.2)


283,541

275,289

(2.9)










Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)







March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020


2019

2020

SJU Total

821,110

526,181

(35.9)


2,300,508

2,206,510

(4.1)

Domestic Traffic

740,334

481,726

(34.9)


2,072,825

2,002,686

(3.4)

International Traffic

80,776

44,455

(45.0)


227,683

203,824

(10.5)










Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020


2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

786,130

500,028

(36.4)


2,344,772

2,271,673

(3.1)

MDE

Rionegro

568,627

348,829

(38.7)


1,692,587

1,623,152

(4.1)

EOH

Medellin

87,492

57,726

(34.0)


257,559

242,148

(6.0)

MTR

Monteria

74,310

57,402

(22.8)


234,111

259,261

10.7

APO

Carepa

18,519

12,529

(32.3)


49,439

50,399

1.9

UIB

Quibdo

29,618

20,453

(30.9)


87,065

83,457

(4.1)

CZU

Corozal

7,564

3,089

(59.2)


24,011

13,256

(44.8)

International Traffic

127,504

83,088

(34.8)


401,265

397,960

(0.8)

MDE

Rionegro

127,504

83,088

(34.8)


401,265

397,960

(0.8)

EOH

Medellin

-

-



-

-


MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

913,634

583,116

(36.2)


2,746,037

2,669,633

(2.8)

MDE

Rionegro

696,131

431,917

(38.0)


2,093,852

2,021,112

(3.5)

EOH

Medellin

87,492

57,726

(34.0)


257,559

242,148

(6.0)

MTR

Monteria

74,310

57,402

(22.8)


234,111

259,261

10.7

APO

Carepa

18,519

12,529

(32.3)


49,439

50,399

1.9

UIB

Quibdo

29,618

20,453

(30.9)


87,065

83,457

(4.1)

CZU

Corozal

7,564

3,089

(59.2)


24,011

13,256

(44.8)


 

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Forward Looking Statement
Some of the statements contained in this press release discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information. Those statements are subject to risks identified in this press release and in ASUR's filings with the SEC. Actual developments could differ significantly from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. In particular, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic conditions and the travel industry, as well as on the business and results of operations of the Company in particular, is expected to be material, and, as conditions are changing rapidly, is difficult to predict. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and was derived using numerous assumptions. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required by applicable law, we do not have an obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-march-2020-301034543.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

