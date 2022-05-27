27.05.2022 20:33:00

ASUS Launches ASUS Infinity Campaign

FERMONT, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  ASUS today announced the ASUS Infinity campaign. The campaign will run from now until the end of June, featuring multiple deals across all ASUS product lines.The campaign covers special promotions through Memorial Day and Father's Day for eligible products while supplies last, including:

ASUS Launches the ASUS Infinity Campaign, featuring exclusive deals on all ASUS products

  • TUF Gaming RTX 3080TI OC 12GB graphics card, now $300 off
  • ROG Strix RTX 3080TI OC 12GB graphics card, now $250 off
  • ROG Strix RTX 3080 OC 12 GB Graphics Card, now $200 off
  • TUF Gaming RTX 3080 OC 12 GB Graphics Card, now $200 off
  • ROG Strix 850G WHITE power supply unit, now $90 off
  • ROG Strix 1000G power supply unit, now $80 off
  • ROG Strix Z690-E GAMING WIFI, now $70 off
  • The ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 router, now $50 off
  • ROG Strix Scope Keyboard in NX Red, now $50 off
  • TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A Gaming Monitor, now $50 off
  • VG27AQ Gaming Monitor, now $40 off
  • ROG Keris Wireless mouse, now $35 off
The ASUS Infinity campaign features multiple deals across all ASUS product lines from now until the end of June

Whether you're looking to upgrade your PC or purchase new accessories, don't stop the game with ASUS Infinity!

For more information, please visit the ASUS Infinity shopping guide and retailer information at https://www.asus.com/us/site/ASUS-Infinity-2022/   
   
About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asus-launches-asus-infinity-campaign-301556843.html

SOURCE ASUS Computer International

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung geht weiter: US-Börsen ziehen bis Handelsschluss klar an -- ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX im Freitagshandel letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Aufwind
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging der ATX etwas fester aus dem Handel. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche freundlich. Auch die US-Märkte wurden höher gehandelt. Kauflaune prägte den Handel in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen