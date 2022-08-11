ASU's new business dean to kick off fall 2022 Economic Club of Phoenix season

The Economic Club of Phoenix, hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, announces its autumn speaker lineup

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Club of Phoenix (ECP) speaker series — hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University — is celebrating its 38th anniversary and has become the premier forum in the Valley for the exchange of ideas about business and the economy.

"This is a plan for the entire business community."

Since the club's launch in January 1985, audiences have come to hear from leaders of top businesses and organizations in the Phoenix area and beyond.

This season, one of those leaders is W. P. Carey's new dean. Another is the first Latino president and CEO in NHL history. Plus, we'll hear from the founder and CEO of the leading artificial intelligence assistant for recruiting.

"I'm looking forward to kicking off the fall season of this longstanding event and sharing our strategic plan, which will address critical areas of growth and opportunity for the school," said Ohad Kadan, dean of Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business. "This is a plan for the entire business community, laying out critical areas of development not just for our school, but for Arizona, for organizations, and the economy."

ECP fall 2022 speaker lineup:

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

August ECP featuring a fireside chat with W. P. Carey Dean Ohad Kadan, who will share more about the school's five-year strategic plan, including topics on workforce development, ESG, and real estate

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

September ECP featuring Xavier Gutierrez, president and CEO of the Arizona Coyotes

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

2022 Spirit of Enterprise Award honoring Aaron Matos, founder and CEO of Paradox

Fans of ECP may also enjoy …

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

59th annual ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon featuring economic experts

Virtual ECP events are free of charge and run from noon to 1 p.m. (Arizona time), live on Zoom. The 59th annual ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon is a paid event presented by W. P. Carey's Department of Economics. It is being offered both in-person and virtually, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Arizona time).

The 2023 ECP season will be announced as details are finalized.

To see the latest information and register for upcoming virtual and in-person events, visit econclubphx.org or call 480-727-0596.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

