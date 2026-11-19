AT&T Aktie
WKN: A0HL9Z / ISIN: US00206R1023
|
19.11.2026 17:44:28
AT&T Renews Multiyear US Soccer Sponsorship Deal
(RTTNews) - Thursday, AT&T Inc. (T) announced the renewal of its multiyear sponsorship agreement with U.S. Soccer, continuing the company's investment in the athletes, programs and fan experiences.
The renewed deal includes continued support for U.S. Soccer and its National Teams, with a focus on athlete storytelling, fan engagement and long-term investment in the sport.
The support also extends to the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, the new home for all 27 U.S. Soccer National Teams.
"Through this partnership, we're helping more fans connect with the sport they love while supporting the athletes, programs and facilities moving the game forward," said Sabina Ahmed, assistant vice president of media and sponsorships, AT&T.
T was trading at $21.62, down 1.50 percent on the NYSE.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AT&T Inc. (AT & T Inc.)
|
11.11.26
|S&P 500-Wert AT&T-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine AT&T-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.26
|S&P 500-Titel AT&T-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein AT&T-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.26
|S&P 500-Titel AT&T-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in AT&T von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 beendet den Freitagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Freitagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Start des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.26
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 legt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu AT&T Inc. (AT & T Inc.)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AT&T Inc. (AT & T Inc.)
|20,06
|1,03%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung drückt den ATX ins Minus -- DAX ebenfalls deutlich schwächer -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnet Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägen rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.