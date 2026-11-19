(RTTNews) - Thursday, AT&T Inc. (T) announced the renewal of its multiyear sponsorship agreement with U.S. Soccer, continuing the company's investment in the athletes, programs and fan experiences.

The renewed deal includes continued support for U.S. Soccer and its National Teams, with a focus on athlete storytelling, fan engagement and long-term investment in the sport.

The support also extends to the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, the new home for all 27 U.S. Soccer National Teams.

"Through this partnership, we're helping more fans connect with the sport they love while supporting the athletes, programs and facilities moving the game forward," said Sabina Ahmed, assistant vice president of media and sponsorships, AT&T.

T was trading at $21.62, down 1.50 percent on the NYSE.