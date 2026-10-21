AT&T Shares Drop On Weak Q3 Profit, Despite Positive Outlook

(RTTNews) - Telecom giant AT&T, Inc. reported Wednesday sharply lower profit in its third quarter, hurt by an impairment charge as well as the absence of prior year's divestment gain. Revenues, however, increased from last year. Looking ahead, the company raised fiscal 2026 outlook and maintained long-term view.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were losing around 5.9 percent, trading at $22.07, after gaining 0.95 percent on Tuesday's regular trading close.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share in the $2.40 range, compared to previous estimate of in a range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share.

Service revenue growth is still expected in the low-single-digit range annually.

Adjusted EBITDA growth is now projected in the upper portion of the 3 percent to 4 percent range in 2026.

In addition, AT&T maintained its long-term outlook for improved growth in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share and higher free cash flow through 2028.

Adjusted EBITDA growth would improve to 5 percent or better in 2028.

Advanced Connectivity service revenue growth is still expected in the mid-single-digit range annually, including expected growth of 5 percent+ in 2026.

AT&T's long-term outlook for 2027-2028 excludes AT&T Mexico, which it has agreed to sell to Grupo Televisa and Fintech Holdings.

Further, AT&T lowered its long-term outlook for capital investment, while remaining on track to reach more than 60 million locations with fiber by end of 2030.

The firm also confirmed its plans to return $45 billion+ to shareholders during 2026-2028 through dividends and share repurchases, including approximately $10 billion during 2026.

In the third quarter, AT&T's earnings came in at $855 million or $0.12 per share, sharply lower than prior year's $9.278 billion or $1.29 per share.

The latest results included a non-cash impairment charge of $2.6 billion associated with the Company's held-for-sale Mexico wireless business as well as employee separation charges, while prior year's result included a $0.79 gain recognized on the sale of the DIRECTV investment.

Adjusted earnings were $0.65 per share for the period, compared to $0.54 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.5 billion, up 5.4 percent from $11.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3 percent to $32.322 billion from $30.709 billion last year.

Revenues growth was largely due to growth in Advanced Connectivity wireless service and equipment revenues, and fiber revenues, including the impact of the acquisition of Lumen's mass markets fiber business.

Advanced Connectivity service revenue of $23.9 billion was up 6.1 percent from last year.

AT&T said it added more than 1 million Advanced Connectivity customers for a second consecutive quarter, driven by net adds across fiber, fixed wireless and postpaid phone.

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