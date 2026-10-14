Grupo Televisa Aktie

Grupo Televisa für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888781 / ISIN: US40049J2069

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.10.2026 06:50:37

AT&T To Divest AT&T Mexico To Grupo Televisa And Fintech Holdings In $2 Bln Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Telecom giant AT&T Inc. (T) announced its agreement to sell AT&T Mexico to Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) and Fintech Holdings for $2 billion in cash.

The deal price, which will be paid at closing, is subject to certain adjustments, plus additional contractual and contingent benefits.

The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, including necessary regulatory approvals in Mexico.

Following the deal closure, AT&T expects to report AT&T Mexico as held-for-sale in continuing operations, which will be reflected in its third-quarter filing.

The sale is in line with its plan to continue to prioritize its U.S. fiber and wireless networks.

According to the firm, the sale sharpens its focus and capital allocation on building the strongest network in the United States through continued investments in fiber and 5G.

John Stankey, AT&T Chairman and CEO, stated, "We have articulated a strong belief that the AI future will run on converged networks with dense fiber assets. This move positions AT&T Mexico to participate in that evolution and is consistent with our long-term strategy to focus our capital allocation on opportunities for growth in the vibrant U.S. market."

In the overnight trading on the NYSE, Grupo Televisa shares were gaining around 2.71 percent, at $2.2700, while AT&T shares were losing around 0.04 percent, at $22.84.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Grupo Televisa S.A.B (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grupo Televisa S.A.B (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grupo Televisa S.A.B (spons. ADRs) 2,10 5,53% Grupo Televisa S.A.B (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflation im Fokus: Dow stabil -- ATX leichter -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt gibt nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der Dow bewegt sich moderat aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen