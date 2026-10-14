Grupo Televisa Aktie
WKN: 888781 / ISIN: US40049J2069
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14.10.2026 06:50:37
AT&T To Divest AT&T Mexico To Grupo Televisa And Fintech Holdings In $2 Bln Cash Deal
(RTTNews) - Telecom giant AT&T Inc. (T) announced its agreement to sell AT&T Mexico to Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) and Fintech Holdings for $2 billion in cash.
The deal price, which will be paid at closing, is subject to certain adjustments, plus additional contractual and contingent benefits.
The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, including necessary regulatory approvals in Mexico.
Following the deal closure, AT&T expects to report AT&T Mexico as held-for-sale in continuing operations, which will be reflected in its third-quarter filing.
The sale is in line with its plan to continue to prioritize its U.S. fiber and wireless networks.
According to the firm, the sale sharpens its focus and capital allocation on building the strongest network in the United States through continued investments in fiber and 5G.
John Stankey, AT&T Chairman and CEO, stated, "We have articulated a strong belief that the AI future will run on converged networks with dense fiber assets. This move positions AT&T Mexico to participate in that evolution and is consistent with our long-term strategy to focus our capital allocation on opportunities for growth in the vibrant U.S. market."
In the overnight trading on the NYSE, Grupo Televisa shares were gaining around 2.71 percent, at $2.2700, while AT&T shares were losing around 0.04 percent, at $22.84.
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|Grupo Televisa S.A.B (spons. ADRs)
|2,10
|5,53%
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