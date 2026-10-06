BlackRock Aktie

BlackRock für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 928193 / ISIN: US09247X1019

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.10.2026 15:55:09

AT&T To Form New Fiber JV With GIP, CPP Investments

(RTTNews) - Telecom operator AT&T Inc. (T), announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to form a new U.S. fiber joint venture with Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, to accelerate expansion of fiber internet across more communities.

The venture will combine Forged Fiber 37, which AT&T acquired from Lumen earlier this year, with Gigapower, its existing wholesale fiber JV with GIP, into a single commercial open access company.

AT&T said the JV will help it reach more than 60 million fiber locations by 2030, providing high-speed connectivity to support growing demand as AI reshapes network traffic. The company will own 50% of the JV, with GIP and CPP Investments holding the remainder.

AT&T expects to receive proceeds at closing to support its capital allocation priorities, including debt reduction and shareholder returns. The JV's fiber construction capabilities will extend AT&T's service beyond its traditional footprint, covering metro areas in 16 states.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

On the NYSE, shares of AT&T are currently losing 0.80 percent, changing hands at $24.05.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BlackRock Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AT&T Inc. (AT & T Inc.)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AT&T Inc. (AT & T Inc.) 21,66 0,53% AT&T Inc. (AT & T Inc.)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel auf grünem Terrain -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker
An den heimischen sowie den deutschen Börsen ließ sich ein stärkerer Handel beobachten. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich gut behauptet. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen