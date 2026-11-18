AT&T (NYSE:T) primarily generates its revenue by providing wireless voice and data communication networks, broadband fiber optic internet access, and customized cybersecurity and cloud-based solutions to a diverse base of multinational corporations, small businesses, and individual residential consumers.

It recently announced an official agreement to sell its Mexican regional business unit to Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) and Fintech Holdings, and it also broke ground on a new global corporate headquarters campus located in Plano, Texas.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) earns the majority of its revenue by delivering subscription-based mobile wireless service plans, residential fixed broadband internet connectivity, and broad private networking and unified collaboration platforms to individual customers, global enterprise organizations, and government agencies.

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