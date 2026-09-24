AT&T vs. Verizon Communications: Which Media Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The telecommunications landscape is shifting as fiber and 5G become the new standards for connectivity. Are you considering adding AT&T (NYSE:T) or Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to your long-term portfolio?

AT&T and Verizon are the dominant players in the U.S. wireless market. AT&T is currently focusing on its fiber-first strategy, while Verizon is doubling down on its network scale through major acquisitions. Investors often compare these two because they offer high dividend yields and stable cash flows, making them staples for income-focused portfolios.

For those tracking communication stocks, AT&T provides nationwide wireless and broadband connectivity. In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, the company highlighted a customer base of 120 million mobility subscribers and over 10.4 million fiber broadband customers. It also operates the FirstNet network for public safety entities, and no single customer accounts for more than 10% of its total revenue.

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