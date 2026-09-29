AT&T vs T-Mobile: What's the Better Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now?

Telecom stocks can be attractive options for multiple reasons. Their businesses are normally fairly stable, as they provide essential services, and thus, their financial performance will normally be fairly consistent from one period to the next. That stability can also make them excellent dividend investments, as consistently strong financial results can enable a business to reliably make regular payouts to its shareholders.

Two top telecom stocks that may be particularly enticing options for investors to consider these days are AT&T (NYSE:T) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS). They've both been struggling over the past year, but they can be attractive value-based investments that also can generate plenty of dividend income. Which dividend stock is the better buy today?

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