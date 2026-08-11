Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.08.2026 19:01:00
AT&T Yields 4.7% and Trades At 8 Times Earnings. Is the SpaceX Threat Really Worth That Discount?
AT&T (NYSE: T) appears to face a significant threat from Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX). COO Gwynne Shotwell announced that SpaceX's connectivity segment, Starlink, will compete with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile as a full-fledged wireless carrier.Admittedly, such a move appears bleak for AT&T shareholders, since Starlink can cover the entire planet if the law allows, whereas AT&T can cover only the populated parts of the U.S. However, AT&T's 4.7% dividend yield stands out compared to SpaceX, which offers no dividend.Moreover, AT&T trades at a massive valuation discount to SpaceX, and even with a recent pullback, the competitive threat from SpaceX probably does not justify a discounted valuation for AT&T stock for two reasons.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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