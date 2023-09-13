|
13.09.2023 16:26:27
At 40 Times Earnings, Is Costco's Stock Too Expensive to Own?
Did you know that Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) was named Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year in 2022? Winners from previous years include Microsoft, Zoom Video Communications, and Target. Costco getting that honor isn't too surprising given how successful the warehouse club retailer's business has proven to be. It thrived during the early stages of the pandemic, and it has remained a retailer of choice for consumers even amid inflation. Costco has been an incredibly popular stock to own as well, with investors willing to pay more than 40 times earnings for it.But has the stock's impressive growth over the years made it too expensive to buy it today?One of the things that has made Costco a popular stock to own in recent years is its resilience and ability to generate strong growth even as other retailers and businesses struggled in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. The company averaged an annual growth rate of 11% over the past five years. Unfortunately, in its most recent earnings report for the period ending May 7, net sales of $52.6 billion grew by only 2%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
