At a 52-Week Low, Is Unity Stock a Buy?

Shares of Unity (NYSE: U) have cratered after weak financial results and a botched change to the company's pricing model. But is this an opportunity for investors? Travis Hoium covers the company's latest results and potential upside in the video below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 14, 2024. The video was published on June 16, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel