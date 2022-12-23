|
23.12.2022 13:28:00
At a 52-Week Low, This Top-Notch Dividend Stock Is an Incredible Buying Opportunity
Units of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) have tumbled nearly 24% this year and recently hit a 52-week low at less than $31 a unit. That's a much steeper slide than shares of its corporate twin, Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC), which have only declined by about 10% this year.Because of that, right now looks like an incredible opportunity to buy units of the high-yielding partnership. They're trading at a widening discount to the corporate shares:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
