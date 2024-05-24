24.05.2024 09:05:00

At a New All-Time High, Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

There's no denying that investing in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been a boon to long-term shareholders. The stock has gained nearly 23,000% since 2014, and its growth has recently accelerated. Shares are up 112% so far this year (as of this writing), nearly 10 times the gains of the S&P 500, adding to its relentless run.Several catalysts have conspired to send the stock higher over the past decade. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) have long been the gold standard for serious gamers. However, Nvidia adapted its high-end chips to speed data through the ether to become the go-to for data centers and cloud computing. GPUs have also proven their mettle at handling artificial intelligence (AI), and adoption is spreading like wildfire, igniting the stock's recent rally.What does this mean for investors who have been on the sidelines during Nvidia's blistering run? Is there additional upside for this market darling, or has that train already left the station? Let's examine the evidence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen

23.05.24 NVIDIA Halten DZ BANK
23.05.24 NVIDIA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
23.05.24 NVIDIA Overweight Morgan Stanley
23.05.24 NVIDIA Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.05.24 NVIDIA Overweight Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 961,00 0,36% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenende abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen