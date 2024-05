At a New All-Time High, Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

There's no denying that investing in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been a boon to long-term shareholders. The stock has gained nearly 23,000% since 2014, and its growth has recently accelerated. Shares are up 112% so far this year (as of this writing), nearly 10 times the gains of the S&P 500, adding to its relentless run.Several catalysts have conspired to send the stock higher over the past decade. Nvidia 's graphics processing units (GPUs) have long been the gold standard for serious gamers. However, Nvidia adapted its high-end chips to speed data through the ether to become the go-to for data centers and cloud computing. GPUs have also proven their mettle at handling artificial intelligence (AI), and adoption is spreading like wildfire, igniting the stock's recent rally.What does this mean for investors who have been on the sidelines during Nvidia's blistering run? Is there additional upside for this market darling, or has that train already left the station? Let's examine the evidence.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel