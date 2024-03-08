|
08.03.2024 12:02:00
At a New All-Time High, Is Nvidia Stock Still a Buy?
If there was a poster child for the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), there's a strong argument it should be Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The stock generated blistering gains of 239% in 2023 and was already up 72% so far this year (as of the market close on Monday), regularly notching new all-time highs.The company, best known for its graphics processing units (GPUs), has adapted its technology to run AI systems and has essentially cornered the market. Rivals are scrambling to invent a better mousetrap, but thus far, none has been forthcoming.This has investors in a quandary. After clocking 483% gains in roughly 14 months, is Nvidia stock still a buy? Let's dig into the evidence to see what it reveals.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
