At a New All-Time High, Is Super Micro Computer Stock Still a Buy?

One of the crown jewels of the artificial intelligence (AI) gold rush is Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), also known as Supermicro. The stock generated blistering gains of 246% in 2023 but is already up an astonishing 301% so far this year, as of the market close on Friday, regularly notching new all-time highs.The company, best known for its specialty servers used to facilitate AI processing, has emerged as an odds-on favorite in the movement, stealing market share from its larger rivals.This leaves investors in a dilemma. After clocking 1,290% gains in roughly 14 months, is Supermicro stock still a buy? Let's dig in to see what the evidence suggests.