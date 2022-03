At an 8% Yield, Is Crestwood Equity Partners Undervalued Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Interest in the oil and gas industry has quickly grabbed Wall Street's attention. Even before the recent geopolitical turmoil in Europe, energy prices were on the rise, with some long-term factors suggesting a period of high energy prices for some time.One place that investors immediately turn to in times like this are high-yield dividend stocks. While a high yield can sometimes mean a company is in trouble, it could also be a sign that the stock is undervalued. One such high-yield stock in the oil and gas industry is Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), with a distribution yield of 8.2% as of this writing. Is Crestwood a safe stock trading at a discount, or a high-yield stock at risk of a cut to its payout? Let's look at the business to find out. Continue reading