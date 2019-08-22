At Group IV, Lumerical to Feature New PDK and Flow With Partners Mentor and CompoundTek

VANCOUVER, Canada, August 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International Conference on Group IV Photonics

When: August 28-30

Where: Hilton Singapore, Singapore

Alongside its partners, CompoundTek and Mentor, Lumerical will demonstrate the recently announced Process Design Kit (PDK) for CompoundTek's SiPh supported by a design methodology integrating Lumerical INTERCONNECT, as well as Mentor's L-Edit Photonics, LightSuite Photonic Compiler, and industry-leading Calibre™ platform physical verification tools.

The partners will present live demos at the 16th International conference on Group IV Photonics (GFP2019) August 28th-30th at CompoundTek's booth #3, Mentor's booth #9 and Lumerical's booth #5 at the Singapore Hilton. GFP2019 delivers insights on current and future innovations in Group IV element-based photonic materials and devices, including silicon photonics.

Schedule:

Wednesday, August 28th | CompoundTek Booth #3 | 10:00 & 3:30

Tuesday, August 29th | Lumerical Booth #5 | 10:00 & 3:30

Thursday, August 30th | Mentor Booth #9 | 10:00 & 3:30

About Lumerical

Lumerical develops photonic simulation software – tools which enable product designers to understand light, and predict how it behaves within complex structures, circuits, and systems. Since being founded in 2003, Lumerical has grown to license its design tools in over 50 countries and its customers include 10 of the top 15 companies in the S&P 1200 Global IT index, and 46 of the top 50 research universities as rated by the Times Higher Education rankings. Lumerical's substantial impact on the photonic design and simulation community means its tools are among the most widely cited in the scientific press, with references in more than 10,000 academic publications and patents. Lumerical enables its customers to achieve more with light, and establish a leading position in the development of transformative technologies employing photonics.

