At-Home Ketamine For Depression: New Study Adds Proof On Its Safety And Efficacy

Is At-Home Ketamine Treatment Safe For Patients?A new clinical study of sublingual ketamine telehealth is adding data to the notion that at-home ketamine treatments can be safe and effective for moderate to severe cases of anxiety and depression. The study was conducted by psychiatrists and researchers from MAPS, the Cleveland Clinic, UCSF, NYU and Houston Methodist. Across a cohort of 1,247 patients, 89% of participants presenting anxiety or depression showed an improvement in their symptoms after four sessions, and ...Full story available on Benzinga.com