'At Home With Family Handyman' Partners with Corus Studios to Premier Three New Series to FAST Exclusively in the U.S

Worst to First, Save My Reno, and Backyard Builds will premiere on TMB's 'At Home with Family Handyman' streaming channel in March

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB , the leading community driven entertainment company, announced today its licensing deal with Corus Studios, the distribution division of Corus Entertainment, Canada's industry leader in media and content. The deal brings three new series to TMB's 'At Home with Family Handyman' streaming channel.

The deal marks TMB's continued commitment to expand its growing list of programming on its newest FAST Channel, 'At Home With Family Handyman'. With a 24/7 streaming schedule, the channel is a mix of new originals and favorite licensed television series. At Home With Family Handyman is outpacing the growth of TMB's biggest channels when they first launched, proving to be a fast growing addition to the TMB portfolio which surpassed 11B minutes of watch time last year.

"Our deal with Corus Studios is incredibly exciting as we continue to expand our programming for both viewers and our advertising partners," said JIll Goldfarb SVP of Streaming TV at TMB. "We have a unique mix of programming that includes exclusive originally produced and licensed television series. Bringing first to market content to 'At Home With Family Handyman' through Corus Studios helps us stay true to our commitment to deliver best in class content through FAST."

The new programming from Corus will begin streaming in March and includes Worst to First, Save My Reno, and Backyard Builds. These series make their FAST debut in the United States on At Home With Family Handyman.

Worst to First - Professional contractors Mickey Fabbiano and Sebastion Sevallo thrive on transforming the ugliest house on the block into the envy of the neighborhood

Professional contractors and Sebastion Sevallo thrive on transforming the ugliest house on the block into the envy of the neighborhood Save My Reno - Cash conscious homeowners catch a break when savvy contractor Sebastion Clovis tosses out overpriced quotes and slash budgets by putting homeowners to work

Cash conscious homeowners catch a break when savvy contractor tosses out overpriced quotes and slash budgets by putting homeowners to work Backyard Builds - Contractor Brian McCourt and designer Sarah Keenleyside work with homeowners to maximize their backyard potential by creating one-of-a kind structures

The 'At Home With Family Handyman' channel empowers homeowners and DIY enthusiasts to turn inspiration into action with plans to create and customize spaces in and around the home. The channel is now streaming on fuboTV, LG Channels, Plex, The Roku Channel, Sling Free, and XUMO and also available through the Family Handyman app on iOS, Apple TV, Android, AndroidTV, FireTV and Roku devices.

About TMB

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the world's leading community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 200 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy , Family Handyman , People Are Awesome , Reader's Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , and The Pet Collective , is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com .

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Paramount Global's Pluto TV, the world's leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com .

