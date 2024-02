At Least 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Ford Stock Is Going to $16. Is It a Buy?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has maintained momentum since rebounding in December, and several analysts now believe it could surge given the latest developments, including strong quarterly numbers and guidance for 2024, a supplemental dividend, and a strategic shift in spending away from cash-burning electric vehicles (EV).Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas just raised Ford stock's price target to $16 per share from $15, representing nearly 29% upside from the stock's price around $12.40. Earlier this month, Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli also raised Ford stock's price target to $16 per share while Bank of America analysts see the stock hitting $19 per share.The earnings release on Feb. 6 gave analysts ample reasons to turn bullish.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel