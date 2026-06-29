People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
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29.06.2026 13:55:20
At least five people are reported dead after a shooting in the northern German city of Stade
A large police operation is underway in the northern German city after several shots were fired. Several people are reported dead and authorities say it is a "dynamic situation."Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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