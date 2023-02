At More Than 10%, Is This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Healthy or Hurting?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Hospital real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) currently offers an eye-popping dividend yielding more than 10%. That ultra-high yield is largely due to the steep slide in its stock price over the past year, with shares tumbling 55% since the beginning of 2022. The company is battling several headwinds, including rising interest rates and tenant-related financial challenges. While many of its tenants have taken steps to improve their finances over the past year, others are still hurting. That's causing concerns that the dividend isn't healthy. Here's a look at what the healthcare REIT sees ahead in 2023 and what that means for its big-time payout.Medical Properties Trust recently reported solid fourth-quarter and full-year results. The REIT earned $0.43 per share of normalized funds from operations (FFO) for the fourth quarter. That was right on the mark with analysts' expectations. It pushed its normalized FFO to $1.82 per share for the full year, a 4% increase from 2021's level.