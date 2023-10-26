|
26.10.2023 11:45:00
At Nearly $185 billion, This Company's Massive Size Is Becoming an Important Competitive Advantage
NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) operates the largest electric utility in the country. It's also a world leader in generating energy from wind and sunlight. The utility has a massive $168 billion asset base and an enterprise value approaching $185 billion. That enormous scale is becoming a crucial competitive advantage in the current environment. The utility's management team highlighted the growing importance of its scale on its recent third-quarter earnings conference call.NextEra Energy has spent the past 20 years building a leading clean energy platform. The company has over 31 gigawatts of operating wind, solar, and energy-storage assets. This "experience and scale matter," stated CEO John Ketchum on the Q3 call. He noted that "we buy at scale, we build at scale, we operate at scale." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
