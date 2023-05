At Only 4.3% Guaranteed Interest, Are I Bonds Still a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Series I savings bonds became a surprisingly hot investment last year. In 2022, the S&P 500 index tanked by nearly 20%. But as inflation surged, Series I bonds -- which pay a fixed interest rate plus a variable rate that's tied to inflation -- offered a guaranteed interest rate of 9.62% for bonds issued between May and October 2022. Demand was so strong that TreasuryDirect.gov, the website where you can purchase I bonds, crashed in May 2022. But as inflation cools, so do I bond interest rates. I bonds issued between November 2022 and April 2023 paid a 6.89% interest rate. And for I bonds issued between May 2023 and October 2023, the interest rate dropped again to 4.3%. But at only 4.3% interest, are I bonds still a buy? Image source: Getty Images.