14.02.2023 18:30:00
At PCHi, Clariant brings natural and sustainable solutions that boost the efficacy of personal and home care formulations
Clariant will exhibit at the upcoming PCHi (Personal Care and Homecare Ingredients) show to be held in Guangzhou, China on 15-17 February 2023. It will feature a host of sustainable resources well supported by its latest technologies, and backed by global natural ingredients partners that stretch from Asia to the Mediterranean and South America. The personal care market in China will be offered these exciting natural treasures for versatile formulations that promise to bring consumer satisfaction to new heights.
