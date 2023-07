At Risk of Defaulting on Your Student Loans? 3 Plans to Explore

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Federal student loan borrowers were dealt a pretty harsh blow when the Supreme Court ruled against President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan -- a proposal that would've forgiven up to $20,000 in debt per individual borrower. Now, those with federal student loans will have to gear up to resume their payments come October after a multi-year pause.But what if your financial situation is such that you don't think you'll be able to keep up with your monthly student loan payments? Maybe you've switched jobs and had to take a salary cut. Or maybe you've had to reduce your hours after having a child.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading