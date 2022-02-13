At Scale, This Renewable Energy Stock Could Be a Cash Cow

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this clip from "The High Energy Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 8, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall discusses why Stem (NYSE: STEM) should be on the radar of investors and how its stock could see strong long-term growth.Jason Hall: This is a deal that was first announced back in December but it finally closed. I think the afternoon of the last time we did this show so it's been official since then. This is Stem Inc. This is the AI software, cloud software, software-as-a-service company that does energy storage. They sell batteries, but their Athena AI software is the key. They made an acquisition of a company called AlsoEnergy. It's a privately held company that I think is a great fit. It's a really good fit with what they're doing. AlsoEnergy manages distributed solar and some utility scale solar with their software offering. By combining that with Stem's Athena, they're solving two different problems in the value chain that have overlapped but are not competing with one another. They share about 30% of their customer base, but they do different things for them. It creates this really unique opportunity to cross-sell with now their combined customers to both products. Again, they combine this business of doing two different things that have a lot in common. I think something that also, maybe investors that follow this haven't paid close enough attention to, is how profitable AlsoEnergy is. This is a business that's accretive pretty much immediately right to Stem's cash flows and its EBITDA.Continue reading