At SXSW, Celsius Hosts Its First Women's Hackathon

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the leading global cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, announced today that its first Women's Hackathon will take place at SXSW (South by Southwest) in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 12th at 5:00 p.m. Participants can register for the event here .

Celsius will host the hackathon together with The Female Quotient at the Equality Lounge® at SXSW 2022 in Austin. The event represents Celsius' commitment to reducing the gender gap and promoting equality in the crypto community. The company believes that mass adoption of cryptocurrency requires elevating more women leaders.

"Our partnership with Celsius is bringing greater female representation to crypto and blockchain, and we couldn't be more excited to showcase this in the Equality Lounge at SXSW with their first Women's Hackathon," said Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient. "Together, we will support and fuel the future of women in fintech."

Hackathon participants will explore and create cutting-edge crypto technology with the best and brightest in the industry.

"This is a pivotal time for the industry as a whole, and we have a strong belief that everyone deserves equal access to the world of crypto, particularly women in the space," said Tushar Nadkarni, Chief Growth & Product Officer at Celsius. "We are proud of the work we're doing at Celsius in creating a level playing field for all, and we know the success of the future of money depends on it."

