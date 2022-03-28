At the 2022 AAD Annual Meeting, Senhwa Presents Positive Initial Data from Clinical Trial of Silmitasertib Used to Treat Patients with Advanced Basal Cell Carcinoma

Early results showed 2 laBCC (locally advanced Basal Cell Carcinoma) subjects out of 10 experienced a Partial Response (30% decrease in tumor size) at week #24.

The first biopsy analysis in the laBCC subject showed a more than 90% decrease of GLI-1 expression at week #8 (GLl-1 is involved BCC replication).

The 28-day continuous dosing of Silmitasertib (CX-4945, 1000mg twice daily) was determined to be the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D).

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a drug development company focusing on first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and novel coronaviruses, announced positive preliminary efficacy and safety results from a phase 1 clinical trial for their lead drug candidate, Silmitasertib (CX-4945), in patients with advanced Basal Cell Carcinoma. These findings were presented within an e-poster on March 27 at the 2022 annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) held in Boston, Massachusetts, from March 25-29, 2022.

The American Academy of Dermatology is the largest, most influential, and representative dermatology group in the United States. The poster features preliminary findings on disease control from a phase 1 study, evaluating the safety and efficacy of Silmitasertib in patients with advanced BCC.

"We are very pleased with the preliminary results of this phase 1 study and we look forward to the final results at the conclusion of the study," said Dr. John Soong, Chief Medical Officer of Senhwa Biosciences.

BCC is the most common type of skin cancer. Most basal cell carcinomas can be surgically removed; however, for unresectable tumors there are two approved targeted drugs and both are characterized as smoothened inhibitors (SMOi). SMOi target the Hedgehog (Hh) pathway and have been approved for the treatment of patients with locally advanced BCC (laBCC) or metastatic BCC (mBCC).

Unfortunately, drug resistance to SMOi is common but targeting the signaling cascade downstream of SMOi could avoid this issue. Casein Kinase 2 (CK2) affects the terminal component of the Hh signaling pathway by promoting GLI-1 stability and GLI-1's interaction with target genes. Given the interplay between CK2 and GLI-1 and the importance of Hh signaling activation, Senhwa's Silmitasertib (CX-4945), a potent CK2 inhibitor, may provide benefits for BCC patients with SMOi resistant cancers.

About Silmitasertib

Silmitasertib is a first-in-class small molecule drug that targets the CK2 pathway and acts as a CK2-inhibitor. Clinical studies thus far have shown Silmitasertib to be safe and well-tolerated in humans and is easily administered due to its oral formulation. Silmitasertib is currently under development in several oncology programs in adults and children with recurrent/advanced or metastatic cancer. To date, three Phase I trials and one Phase II trial of Silmitasertib in cancer patients have been completed; currently, there are two ongoing Phase I/II studies of Silmitasertib.

The US FDA has granted Silmitasertib key drug designations: Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma in December 2016, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Medulloblastoma in July 2020 and December 2021, respectively. Fast Track Designation was granted in August 2021 for the treatment of recurrent Sonic Hedgehog driven Medulloblastoma.

About Senhwa Biosciences

Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. is a leading clinical-stage company focused on developing first-in-class, next-generation DNA Damage Response therapeutics and seeks to address unmet medical needs in oncology. Headquartered in Taiwan, with an operational base in San Diego, California, Senhwa is well-positioned to oversee the development of its compounds.

Silmitasertib (CX-4945) and Pidnarulex (CX-5461), both with novel mechanisms of action as anti-cancer drugs for the treatment of multiple indications, are the core products in Senhwa Bioscience's pipeline. Clinical trials are currently ongoing in Australia, Canada, United States, South Korea, and Taiwan.

