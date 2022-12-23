Atai: Additional Research Needed To Further Characterize Therapeutic Potential Of KUR-101

(RTTNews) - atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) reported additional clinical data from the Kures Therapeutics Phase 1 trial of KUR-101 in healthy volunteers. KUR-101 was well tolerated and showed analgesic activity in two experimental pain models. An assessment of the respiratory impact of KUR-101 was inconclusive as the positive control, oxycodone, failed to separate from placebo, the company stated.

KUR-101, a deuterated derivative of mitragynine, is a low-potency, partial mu-opioid receptor agonist designed to produce therapeutic effects without clinically significant respiratory depression.

"As the data comparing the respiratory effects of KUR-101 to both oxycodone and placebo are inconclusive at this stage, additional research will be needed to further characterize the therapeutic potential of KUR-101," said Florian Brand, CEO and Co-Founder of atai.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.