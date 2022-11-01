01.11.2022 12:00:00

atai Life Sciences to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) ("atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, plans to announce its third quarter 2022 financial results and business update on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

A video interview with atai management will be available at 8:30 a.m. (ET) at https://vimeo.com/atailifesciences. The archived video will be available in the "Events” section of the atai website at https://www.atai.life/.

About atai Life Sciences
atai Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating, and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
Stephen Bardin
Chief Financial Officer
Email: IR@atai.life

Media Contact:
Allan Malievsky
Senior Director of External Affairs
Email: PR@atai.life


