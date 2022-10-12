|
12.10.2022 13:42:08
Atai Says Early-stage Study Results Positive For Its KUR-101 For Treating Opioid Use Disorder
(RTTNews) - atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) on Wednesday reported positive results from the early-stage study of its drug candidate, KUR-101 for the treatment of opioid use disorder.
Initial results from the Phase 1 study showed that single ascending oral dosing of KUR-101, an oral formulation of deuterated mitragynine, produced dose-dependent analgesia (pain relief). Changes in respiratory rate following treatment with KUR-101 were comparable to that of placebo-treated patients, the company said.
Topline results, including Part 2 comparing a single dose of KUR-101 to a single dose of oxycodone or placebo, are expected by the end of 2022.
